Suspect arrested in Thunder Valley Casino stabbing involving restaurant employees

A suspect was arrested following a stabbing involving employees at a restaurant inside Thunder Valley Casino this evening, officials said.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said the stabbing occurred around 7 p.m. inside the casino's Dos Coyotes restaurant and involved five victims. A Thunder Valley Casino spokesperson said the stabbing happened in the kitchen area of the restaurant.

The casino said all the people involved were employees of the restaurant and that no guests were involved.

Investigators said one of the victims was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, while the other four were treated at the scene for injuries that were also non-life-threatening.

A CBS News Sacramento camera at the scene observed the suspect, still wearing a kitchen apron, being placed into the back of a patrol vehicle. The suspect has not yet been identified.

CBS News Sacramento

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said there is no active threat to the public.

The casino remains open, the spokesperson said.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate.

Additional details about what led to the stabbing were not immediately available.