Suspect surrenders after hours long standoff with police in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A domestic violence suspect is now in custody after an hours-long standoff with Sacramento police overnight.

Sacramento police said officers were originally called out to the area near Emmons and Macarthur streets a little after 7 p.m. Monday for a reported domestic dispute.

The suspect wouldn't respond to officers and stayed inside the home, police said.

Looking into the situation further, police determined that a crime had occurred. Police also had reason to believe the suspect was armed. Crisis negotiators and a SWAT team were called to the scene.

It wasn't until a little before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday that the suspect surrendered peacefully.

Police have identified the suspect as 59-year-old Thomas Brookhouzen. He has been booked into Sacramento County Jail, facing domestic violence and delaying/obstructing-related charges.