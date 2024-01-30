Watch CBS News
Suspect surrenders after hours long standoff with police in Sacramento

By Cecilio Padilla

SACRAMENTO – A domestic violence suspect is now in custody after an hours-long standoff with Sacramento police overnight.

Sacramento police said officers were originally called out to the area near Emmons and Macarthur streets a little after 7 p.m. Monday for a reported domestic dispute.

The suspect wouldn't respond to officers and stayed inside the home, police said.

Looking into the situation further, police determined that a crime had occurred. Police also had reason to believe the suspect was armed. Crisis negotiators and a SWAT team were called to the scene.

It wasn't until a little before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday that the suspect surrendered peacefully.

Police have identified the suspect as 59-year-old Thomas Brookhouzen. He has been booked into Sacramento County Jail, facing domestic violence and delaying/obstructing-related charges. 

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on January 30, 2024 / 6:42 AM PST

