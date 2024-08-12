Police seek help locating suspect in Tracy bank robbery

TRACY – Police in Tracy are turning to the community for help locating a suspect in a bank robbery last week.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, police responded to the Bank of America at 3120 West Grant Rd. for reports of a robbery.

The Tracy Police Department is seeking help in locating a suspect in a bank robbery at a Bank of America location on Aug. 8, 2024. Tracy Police Department

They said the suspect took off before officers arrived.

Employees at the bank described the suspect as a man wearing a light pink gat, white sunglasses and a gray zip-up sweatshirt. Police said the employees reported the suspect demanded money in a threatening manner.

The suspect then took off from the scene in a vehicle that was reported stolen out of the Bay Area, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Tracy Detective Jasper Juan at (209) 831-6983 or Jasper.Juan@TracyPD.com.