Suspect in March 2024 homicide of man found near south Sacramento canal identified

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – An arrest has now been made in the case of a man found dead near a south Sacramento canal back in March 2024.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said, back on March 23, deputies responded to investigate a report about a possible body seen near Tokay Avenue. Deputies soon found the body of James Czech at the scene.

Detectives have been investigating the incident and determined that Czech was a victim of homicide. He likely died from blunt force trauma, investigators believe.

On Monday, the sheriff's office announced that the suspect in Czech's death had been identified as 36-year-old Ryan Tatara – who was already under arrest in Yolo County for unrelated charges.

Tatara has now been rebooked with an added charge of murder, the sheriff's office said. 

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

