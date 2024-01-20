Watch CBS News
Suspect in hit-and-run pulled out of fiery crash in downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - A suspect who police said took off after crashing into a pedestrian in Sacramento was pulled out of a fiery crash by an officer early Saturday morning.

Officers initially responded to reports of a fight near 10th and K streets around 1 a.m. 

Police said one person entered a vehicle and took off. This is when the suspect collided with a pedestrian, who suffered minor injuries, and drove off. 

The suspect soon after crashed into a bollard near 13th Street and the vehicle became engulfed in flames. 

One of the officers pulled the suspect out of the burning vehicle. The suspect was taken to a hospital with significant injuries, police said. They were listed in stable condition. 

Police did not say if they suspect drug and/or alcohol to be a factor. 

January 20, 2024

