Suspect in hit-and-run pulled out of fiery crash in downtown Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - A suspect who police said took off after crashing into a pedestrian in Sacramento was pulled out of a fiery crash by an officer early Saturday morning.
Officers initially responded to reports of a fight near 10th and K streets around 1 a.m.
Police said one person entered a vehicle and took off. This is when the suspect collided with a pedestrian, who suffered minor injuries, and drove off.
The suspect soon after crashed into a bollard near 13th Street and the vehicle became engulfed in flames.
One of the officers pulled the suspect out of the burning vehicle. The suspect was taken to a hospital with significant injuries, police said. They were listed in stable condition.
Police did not say if they suspect drug and/or alcohol to be a factor.
for more features.