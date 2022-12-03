Suspect in fatal machete attack in Rancho Cordova has lengthy criminal history

Court records reveal that James Hall, the man accused of killing Rancho Cordova man Timothy Fairall earlier this week with a machete, has a lengthy criminal past.

On Monday night, Hall allegedly used a machete to cut Fairall on his head and face while Fairall was riding his eBike. Fairall was placed on life support shortly after the attack and then pronounced dead on Friday.

James Hall Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

Hall has a series of weapons charges dating back a decade in Sacramento, but his criminal history dates back even longer elsewhere. Court records indicate that in 2001, he was convicted of felony vehicle theft in Solano County.

Then, In 2012, he was charged with felony second-degree commercial burglary at an Enterprise Rent-a-Car and misdemeanor unlawful use of tear gas.

Two years later, in 2014, he faced two counts related to being a felon in possession of a homemade gun.

Two years after that, in 2016, he was charged with three counts related to the same charge -- again, being a felon in possession of a homemade gun, this time with ammunition. He pled guilty to those charges.

But court records indicate he may have benefited last year from a new California law: AB 1950, which reduces the length of probation for most convicted on criminal charges in California. However, we are still waiting for additional records in order to confirm whether his probation was shortened and by how much.

