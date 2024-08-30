Watch CBS News
Suspect in deadly Sacramento hit-and-run crash arrested over a year later

SACRAMENTO – An arrest has been made more than a year after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Sacramento, police said Friday.

The collision happened on the morning of Aug. 17, 2023, on Railyard Boulevard and Bercut Drive. 

Police said a bicyclist hit died at the scene. The driver then took off from the scene, officers said. 

Over the past year, police have been investigating the case, believing the suspect vehicle was a dark-colored, 2004 to 2008 Acura TL with damage to the driver's front side. 

The suspect, 41-year-old Cecil Belton of Sacramento, was arrested in connection with the crash, according to police.

