Watch CBS News
Sacramento

Police investigating fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Sacramento

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Sacramento.  

According to a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson, a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the area of Railyards Boulevard and Bercut Drive. 

The area of the investigation is just west of the railyards, along Interstate 5.

No further details about this incident have been released.  

First published on August 17, 2023 / 7:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.