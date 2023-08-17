Police investigating fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Sacramento.
According to a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson, a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the area of Railyards Boulevard and Bercut Drive.
The area of the investigation is just west of the railyards, along Interstate 5.
No further details about this incident have been released.
