Suspect in deadly Del Paso Heights area shooting arrested

A suspect was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in the Del Paso Heights area of Sacramento, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

He was identified by the sheriff's office as 39-year-old Guadalupe Valencia, a Sacramento resident.

The shooting happened on Friday, around 2:45 p.m., along Harris Avenue, near Rio Linda Boulevard.

The victim was only identified as an adult man, and Sacramento police said he died at the hospital.

According to jail records, he was arrested on suspicion of murder and has a court appearance on Tuesday.