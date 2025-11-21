Watch CBS News
1 person dies in shooting in Del Paso Heights area of Sacramento

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
One man has died in a hospital after being shot in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood of Sacramento on Friday afternoon, law enforcement officials said.

Sacramento police said the shooting happened just after 2:45 p.m. along Harris Avenue, just east of Rio Linda Boulevard and north of Grand Avenue.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation, though a Sacramento police spokesperson said it appeared to be an isolated incident. It was not clear if authorities were searching for a suspect.

The identity of the person killed has not yet been released, and he was only described as an adult man.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates as they become available.

