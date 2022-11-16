Suspect in custody after man stabbed multiple times in Tracy

TRACY — An arrest was made after a man was stabbed multiple times in Tracy Monday evening, authorities said.

Tracy resident Alaina Milbourne, 38, was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and faces a charge of attempted murder.

The stabbing happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. along Cedar Mountain Drive. Officers located the victim with multiple stab wounds at a neighbor's home, the Tracy Police Department said.

Milbourne was located in a nearby front yard and was taken into custody. The victim remains in the hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

Investigators said both parties were known to each other and there was no active threat to the public.