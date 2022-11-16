Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect in custody after man stabbed multiple times in Tracy

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

TRACY — An arrest was made after a man was stabbed multiple times in Tracy Monday evening, authorities said.

Tracy resident Alaina Milbourne, 38, was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and faces a charge of attempted murder.

The stabbing happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. along Cedar Mountain Drive. Officers located the victim with multiple stab wounds at a neighbor's home, the Tracy Police Department said.

Milbourne was located in a nearby front yard and was taken into custody. The victim remains in the hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

Investigators said both parties were known to each other and there was no active threat to the public.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on November 15, 2022 / 6:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.