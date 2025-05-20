Watch CBS News
Suspect in Antioch's first homicide of 2025 arrested in Fairfield

Richard Ramos
FAIRFIELD — A man accused of a deadly January shooting that happened in Antioch was recently arrested in Fairfield, police announced Tuesday.

Darnell Scott, 22, was arrested by investigators serving a search warrant in the Solano County city on May 15, Fairfield police said.

Scott is accused of fatally shooting a 26-year-old man along Rockford Drive just south of Carpinteria Drive in central Antioch on the morning of January 3, 2025.

First responders found the victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later declared dead at an area hospital.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday filed a murder charge against Scott with special allegations of murder by lying in wait, a street gang murder, and the personal and intentional discharging of a firearm.

The shooting was the city of Antioch's first homicide of 2025.

