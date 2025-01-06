Antioch shooting leaves 1 dead in city's first homicide of 2025

A man died after being shot in an Antioch neighborhood Monday morning, the city's first homicide case in 2025 following a record number of homicides in 2024.

Antioch police said in a press release that officers responded at about 10:17 a.m. to a report of a shooting on the 3900 block of Rockford Drive just south of Carpinteria Drive in the central part of the city. Dispatchers received multiple calls about a man down suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police at the scene of a fatal shooting on the 3900 block of Rockford Drive in Antioch, Jan. 6, 2025. Stringer/KPIX

Officers arrived to find a 26-year-old man on the ground and began to provide life-saving measures until medics arrived, police said. The man was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police said the investigation was active and no further information would be released. The victim was not identified and police did not provide any information on a suspect or motive.

There were 16 homicides in Antioch in 2024 according to published reports, the most since 2020 when there were 13 homicides, and the most since Antioch police began providing crime statistics in 2005.