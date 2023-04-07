Update: Suspect for a fatal crash within a construction zone near SR-4 has been arraigned

STOCKTON -- A 34-year-old man is dead following a fatal crash within a construction zone on State Route 4, according to California Highway Patrol.

The incident happened on Thursday night at about 11 p.m. and several lanes were closed, which restricted access to northbound and southbound Interstate 5. The highway has since reopened.

The victim was part of a work crew who was in the process of cutting concrete in the third and fourth lane, when a silver 2017 Honda Accord that was traveling at 65 miles per hour drove through the cones. The driver, a 21-year-old woman from Stockton, entered the construction zone and hit the construction worker.

The driver, identified as Anastasia Nycole Fuentes, abandoned her car and fled the scene. She was later found at her home, where she was arrested for manslaughter, felony DUI, and felony hit and run.

She has since been arraigned on five charges, including vehicular manslaughter and DUI, said San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas.

The Stock Area CHP is urging anyone with information to contact them at (209) 938-4800.