Suspect in Fairfield armed robbery arrested after leading pursuit in stolen vehicle

A suspect in an armed robbery at a Fairfield mini mart was arrested after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle into Napa County on Saturday, authorities said.

Around 8 a.m., police responded to a report of an armed robbery with a handgun at the AM/PM mini mart on North Texas Street.

Police weren't able to locate the suspect when they arrived, but located him at about 10 a.m. walking near Fairfield Avenue and Tabor Avenue.

The suspect took off running, jumping fences into backyards while police established a perimeter. This is when police said he broke into an occupied home and robbed the homeowner of their keys, getting off in the homeowner's pickup truck.

Deputies with the Solano County Sheriff's Office spotted the vehicle and initiated a pursuit, which continued through Fairfield, into Suisun, onto Highway 12 and then westbound Interstate 80.

Police said the suspect drove at dangerously high speeds, forcing officers to discontinue the pursuit and issue a be on the lookout advisory to nearby agencies.

Flock safety cameras alerted officers that the vehicle was near Mankas Corner and Suisun Valley Road shortly before 10:40 a.m. and again in St. Helena on Highway 128 at about 11:30 a.m.

Napa County deputies later spotted the vehicle and were able to take the suspect, then identified as 34-year-old Vallejo resident Kevin Kepford, into custody, police said. A firearm was recovered.

Kepford was booked into jail on multiple felony charges.