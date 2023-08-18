Watch CBS News
Suspect barricaded in Sacramento home along Cobble Bay Court

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Officers have a home in the Vineyard area of Sacramento County surrounded due to a barricaded suspect.

The scene is along Cobble Bay Court, near Elk Grove Florin and Calvine roads.

SWAT team and negotiators are responding to the scene.

Authorities believe the suspect, who was originally served a restraining order, is armed. 

