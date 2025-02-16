Watch CBS News
Suspect arrested in Stockton after Park District stabbing

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS Sacramento

Police in Stockton on Saturday evening arrested a suspect after an alleged stabbing in Park District that left the 52-year-old male victim hospitalized, authorities said.

According to police, the victim was in the area of Farmington Rd. and Mission Valley Rd. at around 5 p.m. when he was confronted by the suspect. During their argument, the suspect stabbed the victim. 

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was treated at a local hospital, police said. Responding officers found and arrested 54-year-old Joseph Melton, who is accused of assault with a deadly weapon.

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

