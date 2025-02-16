Suspect arrested in Stockton after Park District stabbing

Police in Stockton on Saturday evening arrested a suspect after an alleged stabbing in Park District that left the 52-year-old male victim hospitalized, authorities said.

According to police, the victim was in the area of Farmington Rd. and Mission Valley Rd. at around 5 p.m. when he was confronted by the suspect. During their argument, the suspect stabbed the victim.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was treated at a local hospital, police said. Responding officers found and arrested 54-year-old Joseph Melton, who is accused of assault with a deadly weapon.