Suspect arrested after stabbing on East 4th Street in Stockton
STOCKTON — A suspect was arrested after a person was stabbed in Stockton, authorities said Tuesday afternoon.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said it happened along the 4400 block of East 4th Street.
No details on the suspect were released.
The victim has since been hospitalized with injuries described as non-life-threatening.
