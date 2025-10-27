Suspect arrested after Sacramento chase ends in crash in Arden-Arcade

A police chase that started in south Sacramento ended with a crash and arrest in the Arden-Arcade area on Monday, police said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies began pursuing a vehicle around 9:30 p.m. near Powerr Inn and Elder Creek roads.

The chase ended when the suspect crashed into a civilian vehicle at Watt Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard. A K-9 officer helped detain the suspect.

Other than the police dog biting the suspect, the sheriff's office said it was unclear if there were any other injuries.

The sheriff's office said there is a heavy law enforcement presence at the crash scene and the public should avoid the area.