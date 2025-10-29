Suspect arrested 26 years after woman's killing in Sacramento

More than 26 years after a woman was killed in the Curtis Park area of Sacramento, police say they've arrested a suspect.

The Sacramento Police Department said the case dates back to March 28, 1999, when officers responded to 27th Street, near the area of Gunther's Ice Cream, and found a 21-year-old Alicia West dead.

Detectives and crime scene investigators conducted an extensive investigation at the time, but didn't turn up any leads.

A detective reviewing cold cases revisited the file earlier this year and, with help from crime scene investigators, identified 48-year-old Emil Ogg of Sacramento as a suspect, police said. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of Ogg, who was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on homicide-related charges on October 13.

Ogg is expected to make his first appearance in Sacramento County court on Thursday.

Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.