Suspect accused of making threat of violence against CRC arrested

SACRAMENTO — The suspect who put Cosumnes River College in lockdown last month after threatening the campus and an employee has been arrested, the school's president said in a message to the campus community Monday.

"I recognize that the campus community has understandably been on edge for the past several weeks since the incident during Thanksgiving week," CRC President Edward Bush said in the letter. "I am proud of our college's response, as well as the response of law enforcement and our district partners, to this scary and dynamic situation."

The Sacramento Police Department has since identified the suspect as Keion Williams, 22, and said he was arrested on Saturday for felony criminal threats.

The week after the Nov. 21 incident, the Los Rios Police Department obtained a restraining order against Williams, banning him from the campus.

The alleged threat was made at one of the CRC support offices. The exact nature of the threat is still unknown.

It caused a panic among students who were on campus that day. Bush said 24/7 telehealth services are available for those still impacted by the lockdown.

"I am grateful for the work of Los Rios Police Department and other agencies in our region for their work to follow up on this incident and ensure that our campus is safe and secure," Bush said.