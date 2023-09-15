Surprise rocket launch seen flying across night sky in LA

Surprise rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Surprise rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force 00:27

Did you see it?

A rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base could be seen flying across the night sky in Los Angeles Thursday evening. The base is just northwest of Santa Barbara.

The mission, known as VICTUS NOX, successfully lifted off at 7:28 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 2 West, according to the release.

The space force mission was designed to see if the U.S. could launch a satellite within 24 hours of a national security threat. NASA said the mission was a success.

"This exercise is part of an end-to-end Tactically Responsive Space demonstration which proves the United States Space Force can rapidly integrate capabilities and will respond to aggression when called to do so on tactically relevant timelines," said Lt. Gen. Michael Guetlein, commander of Space Systems Command.

A Millennium Space Systems-built space vehicle was mated to the rocket and the space vehicle is now in orbit.