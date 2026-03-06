Part of Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights eyed for arena and sports complex

A new plan is in the works to bring a new sports complex to the Sunrise Mall site in Citrus Heights.

On Friday, The Mettle Shop company announced a proposal for a large sports complex at the Sunrise Mall property named the Sunrise Sports Center. Notably, the company says the plans include a 160,000-square-foot facility with a 4,000-seat arena featuring an NHL-sized ice sheet.

The plans also include a 126,000 square-foot covered turf field and additional outdoor turf space.

"From day one, our goal has been to build something the whole region can be proud of," said Joe Wagoner, CEO of The Mettle Shop, in a statement. "The vision hasn't changed, we're just more excited than ever about where it's headed."

Project leaders expect the build to generate 352 full-time jobs and $26.2 million in yearly economic output, the Mettle Shop says.

City leaders hailed the proposal.

"The Sunrise Sports Center is a bold new vision for our city. This planned partnership demonstrates our steadfast commitment to creating a vibrant regional destination that energizes our local economy," said Citrus Heights Mayor MariJane Lopez-Taff in a statement.

Citrus Heights has spent years trying to revitalize the Sunrise Mall property, with the 2025 closure of anchor store Macy's being the latest blow.

Civic leaders have been focused on plans that could transform the property into a community hub, with hotels and housing ideas also floated.

More planning is still being done in conjunction with the City of Citrus Heights, The Mettle Shop says. A project timeline has not been released.

The Mettle Shop company has been behind a number of recent sports complex development project proposals, including the Folsom Ranch Sports Complex.