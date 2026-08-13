Suisun City 3-alarm fire spreads to multiple buildings amid strong winds

Strong winds helped spread a three-alarm fire to multiple buildings in Suisun City early Thursday morning, fire officials said.

Suisun City firefighters responded near School and Sacramento streets and found several structures burning, with other nearby buildings threatened.

Fire officials said strong winds contributed to the flames spreading rapidly to additional structures. The size and complexity of the fire prompted crews to call for a three-alarm response.

The fire damaged several structures. Suisun City Fire Department

Firefighters worked for more than an hour to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading farther.

Crews from Fairfield, Benicia, Vacaville, Vallejo and Travis Air Force Base assisted Suisun City firefighters. Suisun City police also responded.

Firefighters remained at the scene Thursday morning conducting overhaul work and assisting with the investigation.

Officials have not released details about what started the fire, the extent of the damage or whether anyone was injured.