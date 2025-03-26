Student stabbed in Gridley High School locker room, suspect arrested

GRIDLEY — A student who was stabbed at Butte County school is in the ICU and a juvenile suspect has been arrested, authorities said.

The Gridley Police Department said a school resource officer at Gridley High School was notified around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday of a student down in the boys' locker room.

The officer determined the student suffered at least one stab wound and called for additional resources while rendering aid. The student was taken to an area hospital and was receiving treatment.

Fewer than 20 minutes after the officer was notified of the incident, Gridley police said they were notified by the California Highway Patrol that officers were with a juvenile who may have been involved in the stabbing.

In an update Thursday morning, police said the student underwent two surgeries and is in the ICU.

That suspect, who police said is a juvenile, was interviewed at the Gridley Police Department and was later arrested for premeditated attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two other felony charges.

The stabbing caused Gridley High School to go on a temporary lockdown that ended later in the morning.

No further details were released.