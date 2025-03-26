Watch CBS News
Student stabbed in Gridley High School locker room, suspect arrested

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Richard Ramos,
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

GRIDLEY — A student who was stabbed at Butte County school is in the ICU and a juvenile suspect has been arrested, authorities said. 

The Gridley Police Department said a school resource officer at Gridley High School was notified around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday of a student down in the boys' locker room.

The officer determined the student suffered at least one stab wound and called for additional resources while rendering aid. The student was taken to an area hospital and was receiving treatment. 

Fewer than 20 minutes after the officer was notified of the incident, Gridley police said they were notified by the California Highway Patrol that officers were with a juvenile who may have been involved in the stabbing. 

In an update Thursday morning, police said the student underwent two surgeries and is in the ICU.

That suspect, who police said is a juvenile, was interviewed at the Gridley Police Department and was later arrested for premeditated attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two other felony charges. 

The stabbing caused Gridley High School to go on a temporary lockdown that ended later in the morning.

No further details were released.

