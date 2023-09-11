Watch CBS News
Stolen vehicle driven into Sacramento hobby store

SACRAMENTO - A vehicle was driven into a hobby store in Rancho Cordova on Monday.

The crash happened at RC Country Hobby on Micro Avenue, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived around 4:15 a.m., they found an empty vehicle. 

The vehicle had been reported stolen in South Sacramento on September 2, authorities say.

A sheriff's office spokesperson also says the vehicle may have been potentially associated with another business burglary last week in the South Sacramento area.

No further information has been released.

