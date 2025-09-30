Stockton holds public outreach meeting in effort to revitalize Miracle Mile

As part of ongoing efforts to revitalize Stockton's Miracle Mile, the city and design team held the first public outreach meeting to get feedback from Stocktonians on what they want to see in this multi-million dollar makeover.

This historic stretch runs on Pacific Avenue from Alpine Avenue to Harding Way and Harding Way from El Dorado Street to Lincoln Street. Developed in the 1920s, the area was modeled after one on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles.

The Miracle Mile Pedestrian Safety Improvements and Revitalization Project was launched in 2021 with the formation of the ad hoc group that included leaders from local businesses, the city, University of the Pacific, and other stakeholders.

The next year, in 2022, the city secured a $20 million grant as part of Assembly Bill 179. The funding goals as part of that funding for pedestrian crossing upgrades, public safety improvements, and the revitalization of the Miracle Mile.

Now, in 2025, the design team is presenting early plans for safety improvements to the community for the first time. During the meeting, community members were able to place colored stickers on places of the project they liked and or did not like. There were also round tables held with members of the design team to better understand the needs and wants of the community.

From here, the design team will take the suggestions and feedback received on Tuesday and create another plan to present at another public meeting to be held at the end of 2025 or early 2026.

Many concerns brought up by community members focused on traffic and pedestrian safety, as was the focus of the meeting, and in response, the project lead told the audience there would be 20 concepts implemented to slow drivers down.

By the numbers, 20,000 cars travel through the Miracle Mile corridor daily, according to the presentation.

CBS Sacramento spoke with community members who shared their hopes for the project.

"Looking at the park is so exciting to me. To have lights, to have it look nice. To bring some beauty back to Stockton," said Trisha Navarro, who lives near the Miracle Mile.

"Now we want to create a location where everyone feels like, wow, I'm where it's really all happening," said Diana Lowery, a former Stockton city councilmember.

"I'm a proud member of our Stockton society, our community, our neighborhood. I hold Stockton near and dear to my heart because I'm from here," said Arturo Sanchez, who shared about his hopes and the need for good change in the area.

The public hearing was held at the University of the Pacific campus, which sits close to the Miracle Mile historic district.

Community members can take an online survey as part of the ongoing project and call for public feedback.