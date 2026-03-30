Stockton weighs future of Cesar Chavez library as California marks first Farmworkers Day

Tuesday marks California's inaugural Farmworkers Day, which was formally approved last week to replace Cesar Chavez Day after serious allegations against the late labor leader came to light.

There was a community forum in Stockton on Monday evening, ahead of Tuesday's city council meeting, with residents voicing their concerns about what to do with the city-owned Cesar Chavez Central Library.

City Councilmember Enríquez hosted Voices of Stockton: a Community Listening Forum, wanting to hear from the community before making any rushed decisions. Enríquez said there's a lot of shock and grief with people in the community processing the Chavez allegations, which were first reported in an investigation by The New York Times.

"We want to make sure that we are listening to the community. We're hearing their input, their thoughts, frustrations, ideas, collecting all of it and then be able to share that with my council colleagues and the community about really what the pulse is about what's happening right now," Enriquez said.

One Stockton resident thought that due process is hard for someone who can't defend himself, while others had mixed feelings on the situation. There was consensus on protecting the victims. The difference of opinion came with regard to the renaming and not wanting to erase history or Chavez's legacy within the farmworkers movement.

Alyssa Leiva, a community organizer with Stockton Stands, spearheaded a petition to remove Cesar Chavez from all public facilities in Stockton.

"We did this to stand in solidarity with survivors of sexual assault, including the allegations that he had against children," Leiva said. "During our organizing experiences, we've had a lot of conversations around this issue being bypassed by municipalities... We think that it's imperative to stand in solidarity with our survivors in the city, regardless of who their abuser is, and to know that these accusations against Chavez should be accounted for, no matter what his contribution was to the labor movement at large."

Right now, the petition has just under 340 signatures.

"The sovereignty of our laborers is not without the safety and autonomy of women, children, and all survivors who can come forward," Leiva said. "So really, it's just about creating a safer space for survivors to have their autonomy honored."

Leiva said she didn't get help when navigating the system. She really wants to see growth in pushing for trauma-informed care in Stockton. She knows other people have come forward and they are "pit stops in municipalities" with help and care.

After gathering community input, Enríquez said he wants the council to vote on what to do moving forward, which could happen on April 14.

Enríquez also said he supported state leadership changing the March 31 holiday to Farmworkers Day to focus on the movement rather than the individual.