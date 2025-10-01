Suspect arrested in deadly shooting on Stockton's Tristan Circle

A suspect has been arrested following a deadly shooting along Stockton's Tristan Circle early last month, police said on Wednesday.

The shooting happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. on the 7000 block of Tristan Circle on Sept. 4 when they found a 39-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died on Sept. 9, police said.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Joshua Tuimavave, was taken into custody for outstanding warrants that were not related to the shooting case.

Detectives continued to investigate and linked Tuimavave to the deadly shooting and a separate non-injury shooting on the same night, police said.

On Wednesday, police said they filed a homicide charge against Tuimavave in connection with the shooting.