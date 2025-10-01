Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect arrested in deadly shooting on Stockton's Tristan Circle

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

A suspect has been arrested following a deadly shooting along Stockton's Tristan Circle early last month, police said on Wednesday. 

The shooting happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. on the 7000 block of Tristan Circle on Sept. 4 when they found a 39-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. 

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died on Sept. 9, police said. 

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Joshua Tuimavave, was taken into custody for outstanding warrants that were not related to the shooting case. 

Detectives continued to investigate and linked Tuimavave to the deadly shooting and a separate non-injury shooting on the same night, police said.  

On Wednesday, police said they filed a homicide charge against Tuimavave in connection with the shooting. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue