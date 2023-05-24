Stockton students building tiny homes as part of their school course

STOCKTON -- Students in Stockton are learning a valuable set of skills while also helping people find housing.

These students at Franklin High School have been working all semester on designs, plans, and the construction of tiny homes.

It's part of a career technical education course that is being offered by the Stockton Unified School District.

Students say they are learning about construction, financing, marketing, and community engagement.

Estrella Romera is a student at Franklin High School and she said, "I think it's a really great opportunity for the community. We can really make an impact in our community by offering homes to homeless people and others in our community."

The homes will be completed in the fall, with a goal to give back to the Stockton community.

Stockton's Mayor Kevin Lincoln praises the efforts of the students. He said, "These Stockton students are learning valuable lessons in construction and building trades while producing products with a purpose. They are learning hands-on what it looks like to give back to communities in need."