Watch CBS News
Crime

Stockton man injured in stabbing attack inside his home

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

Stockton Police said that a resident was injured in a stabbing attack inside their home on Saturday.

Police said that around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, they responded to the 3500 block of Iron Canyon Circle for an attempted homicide.

According to police, a 38-year-old man was inside his home when the known suspect stabbed him multiple times.

Police said the attacker fled the scene, and the victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue