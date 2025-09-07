Stockton man injured in stabbing attack inside his home

Stockton Police said that a resident was injured in a stabbing attack inside their home on Saturday.

Police said that around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, they responded to the 3500 block of Iron Canyon Circle for an attempted homicide.

According to police, a 38-year-old man was inside his home when the known suspect stabbed him multiple times.

Police said the attacker fled the scene, and the victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.