1 person hurt in Highway 99 shooting near Stockton

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON – Southbound Highway 99 near Stockton was shut down for a time Friday morning after a shooting, officers say.

California Highway Patrol confirmed that officers are investigating a shooting that took place just after 9 a.m. along the freeway near Mariposa Road. One person was hurt in the shooting, officers say. 

Caltrans District 10 says southbound traffic is being diverted at Mariposa Road due to the incident. All southbound lanes were blocked for a time, but one lane reopened a little after 10 a.m.

The lanes are expected to be blocked through 1 p.m., Caltrans says. 

This is a developing story. 

