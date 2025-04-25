1 person hurt in Highway 99 shooting near Stockton

Person shot on Highway 99 in Stockton

STOCKTON – Southbound Highway 99 near Stockton was shut down for a time Friday morning after a shooting, officers say.

California Highway Patrol confirmed that officers are investigating a shooting that took place just after 9 a.m. along the freeway near Mariposa Road. One person was hurt in the shooting, officers say.

Caltrans District 10 says southbound traffic is being diverted at Mariposa Road due to the incident. All southbound lanes were blocked for a time, but one lane reopened a little after 10 a.m.

The lanes are expected to be blocked through 1 p.m., Caltrans says.

This is a developing story.