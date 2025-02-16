Watch CBS News
Woman, 15-year-old wounded in Stockton shooting near elementary school

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON — Police in Stockton say they are investigating a shooting that left a woman and 15-year-old boy wounded Sunday afternoon. 

The shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. on Santa Paula Way between Acapulco Way and Ponce De Leon Avenue, which is near Kennedy Elementary School, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Police said a woman and a 15-year-old boy were wounded. Their latest condition is not known. 

The victims were taken to the hospital. 

There is no suspect information and an investigation is ongoing. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

