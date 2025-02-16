Woman, 15-year-old wounded in Stockton shooting near elementary school

2 people wounded in shooting near Stockton elementary school

2 people wounded in shooting near Stockton elementary school

2 people wounded in shooting near Stockton elementary school

STOCKTON — Police in Stockton say they are investigating a shooting that left a woman and 15-year-old boy wounded Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. on Santa Paula Way between Acapulco Way and Ponce De Leon Avenue, which is near Kennedy Elementary School, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Police said a woman and a 15-year-old boy were wounded. Their latest condition is not known.

The victims were taken to the hospital.

There is no suspect information and an investigation is ongoing.