Deputies respond to drive-by shooting in Stockton that injured 2

An apparent drive-by shooting in Stockton injured two people on Tuesday evening, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 7 p.m., deputies were called to the 700 block of Gertrude Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found two people who had been shot. Investigators believe it was a drive-by shooting based on preliminary information, the sheriff's office said.

The two victims were taken to the hospital.

The sheriff's office has not released any information about the shooter.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.