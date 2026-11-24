Two children were shot, with one being in critical condition, along Flint Avenue in Stockton on Tuesday, officials said.

The Stockton Police Department said it happened shortly after 1:45 p.m. and involved one 11-year-old boy and one 6-year-old girl.

Investigators said the girl was the victim with life-threatening injuries, while the boy suffered a graze wound and was expected to be OK.

Stockton City Councilmember Jason Lee initially said on Tuesday, while announcing his resignation, that one of the children had been killed in the shooting in the Conway public housing community. In an update shortly after 4:20 p.m., Stockton police spokesperson Chris Gilley reiterated that the girl had been hospitalized with critical injuries but said he did not have any details on her latest condition.

"My heart goes out to the families of the two young kids who were shot in the Conway Homes community ... As we approach the one-year anniversary of the tragic mass shooting that devastated our city, we are once again reminded of the heartbreaking impact of senseless gun violence," Lee said in a follow-up statement posted to social media. "Our children deserve to grow up in communities where they feel safe, protected, and hopeful about their futures."

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. Stockton police have not released any information on a potential suspect or said whether a search was underway for any individuals.

Stockton police said detectives are reviewing surveillance footage and are calling on community members who may have information relevant to the investigation to come forward.