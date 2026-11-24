Stockton Councilmember Jason Lee says he will step down early next year after less than two years in office.

Lee announced Tuesday that he will leave his District 6 seat effective Jan. 31, 2027. He is expected to discuss the decision during a 2 p.m. news conference at Stockton City Hall.

"I refuse to spend the next two years fighting political battles when I could be building something that will outlast all of us," Lee wrote in a social media post.

Lee said he plans to remain active in Stockton through his Hollywood Cares Foundation and the planned I AM READY Stockton Youth Center.

"I'm not stepping away from Stockton. I'm stepping away from elected office," he wrote.

A Stockton native, Lee built his profile in entertainment as the founder of Hollywood Unlocked, a celebrity news and pop culture media platform. He was elected to represent south Stockton's District 6 in November 2024 and took office in January 2025.

His announcement follows months of disputes at Stockton City Hall.

In October, the City Council voted to remove Lee as vice mayor and also took him off the Audit Committee. Neither vote affected his elected council seat.

Lee had also faced scrutiny over the city's handling of a 2025 "Wild 'N Out" event. An independent investigation found no violations of state or city law and no legal misconduct by Lee, though investigators said he should have recused himself from discussion and decisions involving the investigation.

His departure comes days after the California Attorney General's Office allowed a legal challenge over his residency to move forward. The office said there were "substantial questions" about whether Lee lived in District 6 for the required 30 days before filing his nomination papers. Lee has maintained that he met the residency requirement.