Nearly one year after a mass shooting rocked the city of Stockton, San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow announced that his office had completed its investigation and was handing it over to the county District Attorney's Office.

Notably, there has been no arrest made in the Nov. 29, 2025, shooting that happened at a banquet hall during a children's birthday party. Four people, including three children, were killed and a dozen others were injured.

Withrow brought the families of the victims together on Wednesday to tell them the news in person before releasing a recorded message of the announcement.

"I can tell you that our investigation is to the point where we are prepared to turn the case over to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office for review," Withrow said in the recorded video message.

In response to the sheriff's office handing over the case, District Attorney Ron Freitas said his office "will deploy all of our resources, along with our law enforcement partners, to hold those responsible accountable.

"We ask for patience as we must ensure that we have a case that can be proved beyond a reasonable doubt," Freitas added.

Stockton Attorney Allen Sawyer says the sheriff's case is likely circumstantial, with no video evidence and no likely confession, making it complicated.

He said sending it to the district attorney without making an arrest gives prosecutors more time to study their case.

"When you make an arrest, the clock starts ticking," Sawyer said.

In February, the sheriff's office did announce when two vehicles of interest in the shooting were seized, and said investigators were collecting DNA evidence from them.

One of the four killed was 14-year-old Amari Peterson. His father, Patrick Peterson, said Withrow's announcement "was probably the best news that we got this whole time."

Amari's parents have been waiting for justice for their child.

"I don't even know how I get out of bed," Patrick said.

Amari's mother, Kim Pangnanouvong, said her family is "forever incomplete" without her son.

"I will never have my son again," Pangnanouvong said. "My family will not be whole."