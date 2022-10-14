Stockton Serial Killer: Is he also the Chicago 'Duck Walk Killer'?

STOCKTON - CBS13 has confirmed that the Stockton Police Department is working directly with the Chicago Police Department to determine whether the Stockton serial killer's first murders happened in Chicago back in 2018.

We are able to break this story with the help of Brad Edwards, an investigative reporter with CBS Chicago, who confirmed this information with his police sources.

The Stockton serial killer, who, according to police, has taken the lives of six people and injured a seventh in Stockton and Oakland, has a city on edge as they wonder who might be next. All of the victims were shot, and police say ballistics evidence linked the same man to the shootings.

Last week, police released video surveillance footage of the man they believe is the killer and asked residents to pay attention to his gate. His stride is uneven and walks with his hands in his pockets.

After the surveillance video was released, CBS13 received a call from Edwards, who told us about a story he covered back in 2018 of a man accused of shooting two people at point-blank range and killing them. At the time, the suspect was referred to as the Duck Walk Killer. That was the last time he was seen.

"This double murder that happened struck a chord in Chicago -- no one's forgotten about it, and we have a lot of crime in Chicago," said Edwards.

We compared surveillance videos of the suspects, and the similarities between the men are striking. Both were wearing all black, their heads and faces covered, and their walk is almost exactly alike.

"Over and over and over we heard 'pay attention to the gate, the gate...the walk' and it struck a chord. This week, when detectives in Chicago saw the video out of Northern California, and again it was 'pay attention to the gate," he said.

Now, both police departments are trying to determine whether the killers are the same person.

"My sources tell me high-level conversations are going on. There is an absolute open book sharing of information," he said.

What's next for investigators, and what could this latest development mean for the people of Chicago and our neighbors here in Northern California? Watch CBS13 at 10 p.m. when we get answers to those questions and more.