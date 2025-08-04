Man dies in Stockton shooting on Santa Paula Way

A man has died and a homicide investigation is underway in Stockton after a shooting Sunday night.

Stockton police say officers responded to Santa Paula Way, off of N. Lower Sacramento Road and Ponce De Leon Avenue, around 9 p.m. to investigate reports of an unresponsive person.

At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot and started first aid.

Medics took the man to the hospital, but police say he was later pronounced dead. Authorities have not yet released his name.

Exactly what led up to the man being shot is now under investigation by homicide detectives.

No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation.