Duo accused of robbery outside middle school promotion event in Stockton

Police in Stockton announced two suspects were arrested after a robbery outside a recent 8th grade promotion ceremony at a local middle school.

According to officers, three victims had left the Delta Sierra Middle School promotion event on the morning of May 30 when two suspects approached them. One of the suspects produced a handgun and demanded their necklaces.

A 13-year-old victim and a 31-year-old victim complied, while a 16-year-old victim was able to escape. The suspects fled on foot with two gold necklaces, police said.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify two suspects.

In an update Friday, police said they took 18-year-old Jaylin Rankins into custody along with a 16-year-old male, whose name is being withheld due to his age. The pair were booked on suspicion of robbery.

Jail records show Rankins is being held in the San Joaquin County Jail without bail, with his next court appearance scheduled for Monday.