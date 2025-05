Stockton Police said a woman escaped from her bedroom after a robber entered with a sharp object on Saturday night.

Around 7 p.m., a 31-year-old woman was in her bedroom on the 400 block of South Sierra Nevada Street when a man entered her bedroom.

The woman told police the man had a sharp object and took her cellphone to stop her from calling 911.

Stockton Police said she was able to escape and call for help.