Stockton police release video of officers shooting, killing 19-year-old suspect during foot pursuit

The Stockton Police Department has released body camera footage of the moments officers shot and killed a suspect they say was armed in early September. Viewer discretion is advised.

On Sept. 9, police said officers found a 19-year-old suspect, later identified as Rocco Robinson of Stockton, sitting in a vehicle that was double-parked at the end of Doray Court.

Police said Robinson attempted to leave the vehicle and ignored their commands. Officers said a struggle ensued as the suspect continued to resist their attempts to detain him.

"Despite multiple commands, he remained non-compliant, aggressively pulling away and ultimately breaking free," police said.

The suspect then dropped an illegal extended handgun magazine that he was carrying, police said. The suspect took off running and dropped what police said was a loaded firearm.

Robinson kicked the gun forward and ran after it, police said, and picked the gun back up, ignoring police commands.

This is when two police officers fired their weapons, police said. Officers then rendered aid to Robinson, who was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Officers said they recovered a loaded handgun, along with a fully loaded 17-round magazine that was found next to the suspect. Police identified the gun as a ghost gun, meaning it was a firearm not properly registered and not traceable.

The two officers were placed on administrative leave per standard protocol.

CBS Sacramento reached out to the attorney representing Robinson's family seeking a comment.