Stockton Police investigating after body found in burning vehicle

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

A suspicious death investigation is underway in Stockton after a body was found in a burning vehicle early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers were called around 4:36 a.m. to help the Stockton Fire Department with a vehicle fire near East Mariposa and Austin roads, police said.

Once the fire was extinguished, first responders found what appeared to be an adult male deceased inside the car.

Police said detectives are now investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

