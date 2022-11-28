Stockton Police searching for a suspect after double shooting leaves 2 people injured

STOCKTON — Police are searching for a shooter that left two people wounded on Saturday night.

Residents in the private community of The Enclave at Spanos Park East feel unsafe after someone drove through and opened fire on a home.

A neighbor who asked to remain anonymous said this about the shooting, "It most definitely sounded like an automatic firearm," the unidentified man said.

"It was rapid succession. Couple of shots at first, then a few more shots after that," the neighbor said.

Stockton police say crews rushed a 40-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. At the last check, the department said they were alert and conscious.

A spokesperson said it happened during a party or gathering off Sellars Circle and believes it may be a drive-by shooting.

Our crew saw at least one bullet hole in a house as someone boarded up a shattered window.

"We're more alert," said Daniel Fraire, a resident. "We try to look out for the neighbors. They look out for us, too as well."

Police say they have no suspect description. But, while the department believes the shooting was targeted, the unidentified neighbor worries about violence spilling beyond the gate.

"What about retaliation?" he asked. "As far as I'm concerned, the threat is still out there."