Stockton police respond to report of woman pistol whipped, armed suspect running
STOCKTON -- A Stockton police officer fired their weapon at an armed suspect after responding to reports of a woman being pistol-whipped.
At 1:03 p.m., Stockton police were called to a house on the 9300 block of Fox Creek Drive for a report of a man pistol-whipping a woman.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the woman with visible injuries to her head.
The suspect ran out of the house with a gun, jumped over several fences, and climbed onto a roof.
While on the roof, he confronted an officer. The officer fired their weapon at the man, missing him, and he ran to the porch of a nearby residence on the 9400 block of Lansdowne Drive.
The suspect, armed with a firearm, took off and eventually got into a standoff with the police.
Police utilized a crisis negotiator and the S.W.A.T. team, hoping to end the standoff.
During the standoff, the suspect swallowed an unknown pill. Shortly after that, police used a less lethal weapon and a K9 officer to take the man into custody.
He was transported to the hospital and was alert the entire time.
for more features.