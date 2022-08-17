Stockton police respond to report of woman pistol whipped, armed suspect running

Heavy police presence in Stockton due to woman pistol whipped by man, armed suspect running

STOCKTON -- A Stockton police officer fired their weapon at an armed suspect after responding to reports of a woman being pistol-whipped.

At 1:03 p.m., Stockton police were called to a house on the 9300 block of Fox Creek Drive for a report of a man pistol-whipping a woman.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the woman with visible injuries to her head.

The suspect ran out of the house with a gun, jumped over several fences, and climbed onto a roof.

While on the roof, he confronted an officer. The officer fired their weapon at the man, missing him, and he ran to the porch of a nearby residence on the 9400 block of Lansdowne Drive.

The suspect, armed with a firearm, took off and eventually got into a standoff with the police.

Police utilized a crisis negotiator and the S.W.A.T. team, hoping to end the standoff.

During the standoff, the suspect swallowed an unknown pill. Shortly after that, police used a less lethal weapon and a K9 officer to take the man into custody.

He was transported to the hospital and was alert the entire time.