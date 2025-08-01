Advocates cry foul as Stockton police cite day laborers for loitering

A video circulating on social media shows Stockton police bicycle officers ticketing day laborers for loitering.

"Just because we're standing here waiting for work," said one of the day laborers in Spanish.

The video was taken by laborer advocate Luis Magaña.

"They were in different areas of the corridor, giving tickets," Magaña said. "They were workers waiting for their ride to work, or waiting to see if anyone will hire them."

However, a manager with the Marathon Gas Station on Center Street told CBS News Sacramento they've been working for over a year now to try and keep their parking lot clear of homeless people and people waiting around for work. They put up signs saying no loitering, no trespassing, and no soliciting so Stockton police can enforce those rules.

The Stockton Police Department says, last week, bicycle officers on a routine patrol "provided an education on loitering and other municipal violations," but no tickets were issued. This week, those who didn't leave voluntarily were ticketed.

Magaña believes that, with the recent immigration enforcement operations across California and the country, these tickets are targeted.

"Because in other cities like Sacramento, Los Angeles, or Bakersfield, the day laborers are seen as the targets of those raids," said Magaña.

Magaña is now calling on the city to find a solution for those who just want to work.

"We can't forget we're in a city where there's a mayor who understands there's a lot of diversity. So why don't we work out a solution to this problem that isn't really that big?" he said.

Stockton Councilmember Brando Villapudua said in a statement that they were aware of the situation.

"I am profoundly troubled by these allegations and take them very seriously. It is imperative that we ensure fairness and equity in our city's enforcement practices. To that end, I have already reached out to our Police Chief and City Manager to investigate these claims thoroughly and transparently," Villapudua wrote.

Along with loitering, police say one man was also cited for public urination.

Magaña says the day laborers cited now fear, if they cannot pay their ticket, they will have a criminal record and therefore be a target for immigration raids.