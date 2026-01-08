Stockton police arrest suspect in missing woman's death in November

An arrest was made in connection with the death of a woman who was reported missing in Stockton in November, police said Thursday.

In late November, a 31-year-old woman was found in a vehicle in the area of Lido Circle and Venetian Drive with apparent stab wounds, police said.

She died at the scene and it was later confirmed that she was a person they were searching for.

Police said they arrested 35-year-old Parmjeet Singh on Wednesday in connection with the case. Singh was booked into jail for homicide.