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Stockton police shoot at suspect after patrol car rammed; no one hit

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A man was arrested after Stockton police say he intentionally rammed a patrol car, prompting two officers to open fire late Monday night.

The incident happened a little after 11:30 p.m. on Palermo Street near East Alpine Avenue.

Stockton police said officers were responding to a report of a suspicious person when they found the suspect.

Police allege the man told officers he had a gun, then got back into his vehicle and reversed into a patrol car.

Two officers fired their weapons, police said. The suspect was not hit by gunfire and eventually surrendered.

Police said the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Billy Applegate III, later tried to kick and spit on officers while being taken to the hospital after the crash.

Applegate was booked into jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on officers, DUI and battery on officers.

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