Stockton shooting on Pacific Avenue leaves man, 32, dead

An investigation was underway in Stockton after a man was shot dead early Tuesday morning, police say.

Stockton police say officers responded near Pacific Avenue and W. March Lane just after 5 a.m. to investigate reports of a person shot.

At the scene, officers found a man with gunshot wounds. Police say the man was taken to the hospital and later died.

The name of the man has not been released, but police say he was 32 years old.

Detectives have taken over the investigation. No suspect information was available, however.