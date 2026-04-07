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Stockton shooting on Pacific Avenue leaves man, 32, dead

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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An investigation was underway in Stockton after a man was shot dead early Tuesday morning, police say.

Stockton police say officers responded near Pacific Avenue and W. March Lane just after 5 a.m. to investigate reports of a person shot.

At the scene, officers found a man with gunshot wounds. Police say the man was taken to the hospital and later died.

The name of the man has not been released, but police say he was 32 years old.

Detectives have taken over the investigation. No suspect information was available, however. 

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