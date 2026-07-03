Fire burns old Stockton Iron Works building near waterfront

Crews are battling a fire at the Stockton Iron Works building near the Stockton waterfront on Friday.

The fire team is currently on defensive mode, holding the fire to the warehouse and protecting any exposed structure.

The fire as seen from the other side of the Stockton waterfront. Veronica Caparas/Viewer video

Heavy flames and smoke can be seen coming from the building near North Harrison and West Lindsay streets.

No injuries have been reported, but crews advise the public to avoid the area near the ballpark and waterfront.

The property has been home to several manufacturing companies over the years. According to local history accounts, Carando Technologies Inc. later operated at the site before leaving in 2015.

Crews have mostly extinguished the fire.

EPA records show the old Stockton Iron Works property was reviewed under the federal Superfund program, but it is not listed on the National Priorities List.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and there are no toxic threats at this time.

The Stockton Fire Department believes there were no fireworks stored in the area.